Hillary Clinton: ‘I Am Ready to Come Out of the Woods’

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she is ready to participate in the public discussion about the change in the country’s political climate since the November presidential election.

“I’m like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news,” she said Friday at the Society of Irish Women’s 19th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day dinner in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

However, Clinton added, “I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. We can’t just ignore or turn a cold shoulder because we disagree politically. We have to listen to each other and learn from each other.”

Clinton said, “I am ready to come out of the woods and to shine a light on what’s already happening around kitchen tables at dinners like this to help draw strength to enable everyone to keep going.”

Clinton was spotted walking in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, New York, shortly after her stunning loss in the presidential race.She has made few public appearances since then.

She is rumored to be considering a run for New York mayor, but her assistants have downplayed that notion.