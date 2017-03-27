Accessibility links

Arrest Made in New Jersey Shooting Involving Fetty Wap

FILE - Recording artist Fetty Wap performs at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival in Wantagh, N.Y.

PATTERSON, NJ — 

Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities on Monday charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group.

Officials say the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to the shooting victims. The investigation is ongoing

