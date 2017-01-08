Hollywood Prepares to Launch Award Season

Hollywood's elite and newcomers alike head for the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globe awards, the launch of the entertainment industry's awards season, with whimsical musical La La Land leading the race for statuettes.

Comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year's program, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards are a draw for filmmakers and actors looking to create some buzz ahead of February's Academy Awards.

Last year's ceremony, hosted by Ricky Gervais, drew 18.5 million viewers, down about 4 percent from the year before. Among the presenters on tap for Sunday night's show are Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Ben and Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Sting and Matt Damon.

Although usually a boisterous affair, the coming inauguration of Donald Trump is looming over this year's Globes, which take place 12 days before the president-elect is to be sworn in. Fallon isn't known for his political humor, but he has promised a steady diet of Trump jokes.



Damien Chazelle's La La Land comes in with a leading seven nominations and a seeming lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age tale Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan's family drama Manchester by the Sea, will square off in the Globes' dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller Hell or High Water, the Dev Patel-led Lion and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.



The People v. O.J. Simpson leads the television nominees with five nominations, including nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. A number of recent shows also are in the mix, including Atlanta, Westworld, The Night Of, This Is Us and Insecure.