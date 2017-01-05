Accessibility links

US House Backs Rebuke of UN for Criticizing Israeli Settlements

  • VOA News
Houses in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev are seen from the Israeli settlement of Givon Ha'hadasha, at bottom, in the occupied West Bank, Dec. 29, 2016.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a measure rebuking the United Nations for its Security Council vote criticizing Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory. The vote was 235-188.

The nonbinding measure declared support for Israel and insisted that the United States oppose any future measures by the United Nations that are, in the words of the bill, "one-sided and anti-Israel."

Opponents of the bill, mostly Democrats, said the measure distorted the complexities of the Middle East peace process.

The United States last month took the historic step of abstaining from a yearly council vote to condemn Israel for its settlements in Palestinian territory. In the past, the United States has used its veto, as a permanent member of the council, to keep the resolution from going through.

The move was seen as a decision by the White House to make a statement on its position regarding the Middle East as the Obama administration winds down its eight years in office.

House members were debating amendments to the bill before a second and final vote on adopting the resolution.

