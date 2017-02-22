Accessibility links

House Speaker Ryan Getting Firsthand Look at US-Mexico Border

  Associated Press
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 16, 2017.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 16, 2017.

MCALLEN, TEXAS — 

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is visiting the Rio Grande valley for a firsthand look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

It's the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border, and protests have been announced to meet his arrival in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.

Ryan is leading a small group of lawmakers on the trip.

In McAllen, Ryan will come face to face with some of the challenges that arise in building a wall along the entire 2,000-mile border.

The border includes much remote and inhospitable terrain as well as the Rio Grande.

