Huge Explosion Reported Outside Mogadishu Restaurant

Witnesses in Somalia's capital have reported hearing a huge explosion in the city center, just before 6 p.m. local time Monday.

Witnesses said a car bomb exploded outside a popular eatery and coffee place called The Italian Restaurant.

A witness told VOA's Somali service that he saw six injured people.

Militant group al-Shabab often attacks public places such as hotels and restaurants in Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred as President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was with his national security team in Mogadishu.