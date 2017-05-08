Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

Huge Explosion Reported Outside Mogadishu Restaurant

Scene of explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 8, 2017. (Photo courtesy Somalia National News Agency, SONNA)

Witnesses in Somalia's capital have reported hearing a huge explosion in the city center, just before 6 p.m. local time Monday.

Witnesses said a car bomb exploded outside a popular eatery and coffee place called The Italian Restaurant.

A witness told VOA's Somali service that he saw six injured people.

Militant group al-Shabab often attacks public places such as hotels and restaurants in Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred as President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was with his national security team in Mogadishu.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG