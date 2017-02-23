Poll: Immigration Top Problem for US President, Congress

Immigration tops the list of problems Americans think are most important for President Donald Trump and Congress to address, according to a new CBS News poll.

Fifteen percent of the American's queried responded that immigration is the most important problem the president and Congress needed to tackle this year.

The economy and jobs are the second most important issue, according to 13 percent of respondents.

Health care is the third most important issue, according to 11 percent of those surveyed.

The poll finds that most Americans think the government should do more to ensure that foreigners who enter the U.S. do not pose a risk to the country's security. Three out of four Republicans polled believe not enough is not being to address the issue.

Despite concerns over potential security risks, six in 10 Americans still support a program for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. to obtain citizenship. Thirteen percent believe undocumented immigrants should be allowed to remain in the U.S. and need not apply for citizenship. Twenty three percent would require them to leave the U.S.

Forty-three percent of Republicans favor requiring undocumented immigrants to leave, while 79 percent of Democrats feel illegal immigrants should be granted a path toward citizenship.

Twenty percent of respondents believe undocumented immigrants are more likely than U.S. citizens to commit crimes. Thirty eight percent of Republicans feel this way, compared to nine percent of Democrats.

As U.S. administration officials meet with top Mexican officials in Mexico City, Trump's proposal to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico will be a topic of discussion.

The poll finds that 58 percent of Americans oppose a wall, while 39 percent support it. Republicans are the most ardent supporters, with 77 percent in favor. Only 11 percent of Democrats support a wall.

Most of the survey was conducted before the Trump administration released memos to address illegal immigration and deportation.