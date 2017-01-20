In Photos: Inauguration Day

Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017. Here's how the day unfolded.
Dawn breaks behind the Capitol Dome as last minute preparations continue for swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, Jan. 20, 2017.
Rev. Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen are greeted by. Rev. Luis Leon as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.
President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.