Inauguration Day: Macron Officially Becomes President of France

France’s new President Emmanuel Macron formally takes power during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.



His predecessor, Francois Hollande, is to welcome him in the courtyard Sunday in front of hundreds of journalists.

As president, Hollande steered his nation through deadly extremist attacks, poured troops into battle abroad and anchored the boldest world agreement to fight global warming.



But as he hands power Sunday to his former protege, he may be most remembered for his failure to create jobs and his crushing unpopularity.



The two were to meet in the president’s office before Hollande’s departure, taking a last few minutes to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France, including the country’s nuclear codes.



Macron takes charge of a nation that, when Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, will become the EU’s only member with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.



Macron will then make a speech in the Elysee reception hall in front of about 300 guests, officials and family members, including his wife, Brigitte Macron.