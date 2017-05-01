India's Modi Discusses Trade, Ties with Turkey's Erdogan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and Turkey should strengthen their already warm business and political ties as he welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan arrived in New Delhi late Sunday evening. A large Turkish business delegation is traveling with the president.

Modi said trade between the two countries has more than doubled since Erdogan last visited India in 2008, and there is a "huge potential" for more growth.

Modi spoke Monday at an India-Turkey Business Summit organized by India's main industry organizations.

Officials from both sides were expected to announce agreements reached during Erdogan's visit later Monday.