Russian FSB Officers Among Suspects Charged in 2014 Yahoo Hack

The U.S. Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday for suspects that stole personal information from hundreds of millions of people in the 2014 hack of Yahoo.

Two Russian security service officers are among those charged.

WATCH: Justice Department announces indictment



In 2014, Yahoo’s security team uncovered evidence that a hacker backed by an unnamed foreign government had pried into user accounts, but executives “failed to act sufficiently” on that knowledge, according to the results of an internal investigation. At that time, Yahoo only notified 26 people that their accounts had been breached.

That breach affected at least 500 million users whose email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions, and other personal information may have been stolen.

Three months later, Yahoo revealed it had uncovered a separate hack in 2013 affecting about 1 billion accounts, including some that were also hit in 2014.

The company’s investigation into the mishandled hack led to the loss of an annual bonus for CEO Marissa Mayer and the resignation of Yahoo’s general counsel, Ronald Bell.