Indonesian Police Kill Suspected Bomber on West Java Island

A suspected terrorist has been shot and killed by police in Indonesia after an improvised bomb exploded near a government building in the city of Bandung.

West Java police chief Anton Charliyan says no one was injured when a pressure cooker-rigged device exploded Monday in a nearby vacant lot.

Charliyan says the suspect ran into the building after the explosion and started a fire inside before he was eventually shot and killed during a gunbattle with police.

Indonesia has been the target of numerous terrorist attacks by Islamic militants for years, including the 2002 bombing attack on a Bali island nightclub that left 202 people dead.