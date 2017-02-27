Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Indonesian Police Kill Suspected Bomber on West Java Island

  • VOA News
A police officer points his weapon near a government office following an explosion in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2017.

A police officer points his weapon near a government office following an explosion in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2017.

A suspected terrorist has been shot and killed by police in Indonesia after an improvised bomb exploded near a government building in the city of Bandung.

West Java police chief Anton Charliyan says no one was injured when a pressure cooker-rigged device exploded Monday in a nearby vacant lot.

Charliyan says the suspect ran into the building after the explosion and started a fire inside before he was eventually shot and killed during a gunbattle with police.

Indonesia has been the target of numerous terrorist attacks by Islamic militants for years, including the 2002 bombing attack on a Bali island nightclub that left 202 people dead.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG