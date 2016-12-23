IAEA Publishes Restricted Documents on Iran Nuclear Activities

The International Atomic Energy Agency has published on its website a number of documents, previously restricted, about the international nuclear deal with Iran reached in 2015.

The documents released Friday are accompanied by a letter from the European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who authorized the publication, but gave no details about why the documents were being made public now.

Some of them dated to January 6, 2016, 10 days before the deal with Iran went into effect.

The letter from Mogherini's office said the documents “are merely providing clarifications … for the implementation of Iran's nuclear-related measures as set out in the JCPOA” — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the agreement.

The documents indicate Tehran has not overreached its limit on manufacture of low-enriched uranium — 300 kilograms, under terms of the international agreement. Low-enriched uranium cannot be used for making nuclear weapons, but it could be further enriched to achieve weapons grade.

The deal seeks to ensure that Iran uses its nuclear capacity only for generation of power and not for weapons manufacture.

The documents' publication Friday came less than a month before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has been strongly critical of the Iran nuclear agreement, is inaugurated and takes power.