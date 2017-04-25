International Court Unseals Warrant for Gadhafi Aide

The International Criminal Court on Monday unsealed an arrest warrant for Libya's former security chief, accusing him of carrying out war crimes and crimes against humanity in an effort to quash opposition to the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The warrant, first issued in 2013, charges Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled with three charges of war crimes and four crimes against humanity.

The warrant against Al-Tuhamy says that between February and August 2011, the military, intelligence and security agencies carried out attacks on the civilian population “in furtherance of a policy designed by the Libyan state to quash the political opposition to the Gadhafi regime by any means.”

That included “lethal force and by arresting, detaining, torturing and abusing perceived political opponents.”

Prisoners across Libya “were subjected to various forms of mistreatment, including severe beatings, electrocution, acts of sexual violence and rape, solitary confinement” as well as mock executions.

As head of the security agency, Al-Tuhamy “had the authority to implement Gadhafi's orders,” the warrant said.