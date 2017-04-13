IOC Commits to Meeting Set for Flood-hit Peru

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday that it still planned to hold its annual meeting in Lima despite the devastating recent floods in Peru.

The 2024 Olympic hosting vote between Los Angeles and Paris is set for September 13, the opening day of the IOC session.

Peru's suitability for the weeklong Olympic meetings was questioned in ongoing fallout from heavy rains and mudslides last month.

The IOC said the Peruvian government confirmed Thursday that its preparations were "going ahead as planned."

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said hosting the Olympic meetings would "send a vital message to the world and to Peru that we are ready to welcome the world after the emergency situation.''

Last week, the IOC and Pan American Sports Organization made a $600,000 donation to flood recovery work.