Iran Earthquake Leaves 2 Dead, Hundreds Injured

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit the Iranian city of Pishqaleh in North Khorasan province, killing two people and injuring at least 225 more, according to IRNA, Iran's official news agency.

The Red Crescent Society said 37 search and rescue teams were sent to the quake-hit region Saturday, immediately after the earthquake struck.

Eighty percent of the injured and survivors have been relocated into tents, the Red Crescent said.

The quake was centered at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Iran is located atop several major fault lines and is prone to frequent earthquakes.