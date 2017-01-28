Iran Suggests It Will Limit Issuing of US Visas

Iran's foreign ministry is suggesting the country will limit issuing visas to American tourists in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of immigration and visas for nationals from Muslim countries including Iran.



The official IRNA news agency Sunday carried a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry that says Iran will resort to ``counteraction'' to Trump's executive order.



The statement says: ``Iran, to defend the dignity of the great Iranian nation, will implement the principle of reciprocity until the removal of the insulting restriction against Iranian nationals.''



The statement adds: ``It will apply corresponding legal, consular and political actions.''



The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 when militants stormed the U.S. embassy.