Iraqi security forces have fired tear gas on thousands of protesters gathered in the capital.

The demonstrators were called to Baghdad by influential Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to demand electoral reform before elections later this year.

Sadr has been a strong critic of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Officials say the protesters attempted to breach Baghdad's Green Zone, home to most of Baghdad's foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq's government.