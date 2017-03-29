Suicide Truck Bomb Kills 15 at Iraqi Checkpoint

A suicide truck bomb has been detonated at a police checkpoint in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 45.

Police officials said the bomber detonated his explosives among vehicles waiting to be searched at the checkpoint Wednesday, setting some of them on fire.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State has carried out similar attacks as its territorial hold in Iraq weakens.

Iraqi forces are fighting the terrorist group in western Mosul, where about 2,000 IS fighters are launching fierce counterattacks.

The militants have lost territory captured in a 2014 offensive across northern and western Iraq, and have stepped up bomb attacks elsewhere.