Iraqi Military: Remaining IS Militants Removed From East Mosul

Iraqi security forces (ISF) claim to have retaken the last areas of eastern Mosul that still had been under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group, after an offensive that lasted more than 100 days.

The last remaining IS fighters were forced out of a rural area in northern Mosul by Iraqi forces in what one United States commander called a “monumental achievement” for the Iraqi people.

Most of the neighborhoods in central Mosul along the eastern bank of the Tigris River had already been retaken by Iraqi forces during the past few weeks.

Last week, Staff General Talib al-Shaghati, who commands the Iraqi counterterrorism forces, said the eastern section of Mosul had been “liberated” from IS jihadists.

“There is still a long way to go before ISIL is completely eliminated from Iraq, and the fight for western Mosul is likely to be even tougher than the Eastern side,” Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, the commanding general of the operation said, using an alternate acronym for the jihadist group.

“But the ISF have proven they are both a professional and formidable fighting force and I have every confidence that ISIL’s days are numbered in Iraq.”

West Mosul is next

According to a statement released by Joint Operations Command, coalition forces faced daily mortar and sniper attacks during the three month-long campaign to retake eastern Mosul and the pending fight to retake the western portion of the city is expected to be even fiercer.

Now, the army’s attention will turn to Mosul’s western half, where the United Nations said Tuesday it was “deeply concerned” for 750,000 civilians there who could be in danger.

“The reports we have received and have been able to verify from ISIL-occupied areas are patchy, but we have had several reports of people being shot at as they attempt to flee ISIL-controlled areas of the city," U.N. human rights commission spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

According to Shamdasani, IS militants are basing themselves in civilian areas near hospitals and schools, and using children and other civilians as shields against coalition airstrikes.