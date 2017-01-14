Iraqi Forces Securing Mosul University Campus

Iraqi forces are slowly securing the sprawling Mosul University campus as they battle Islamic State militants.

Officials say they believe civilians are no longer on school grounds.

Lieutenant General Abdelwahab al-Saadi of the Counter Terrorism Service said forces have cleared the technical institute and the dentistry and antiquities departments.

Iraqi forces say they have also secured three of Mosul's five bridges.

Officials say the forces are meeting with less resistance than they had previously. "We were targeted with only four car bombs where before [IS militants] would send 20 in one day," said special forces Lieutenant Zain al-Abadeen. "And they aren't armored like before, they're just using civilian cars."

Mosul is Iraq's second-largest city.