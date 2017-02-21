Iraqi Troops Close In on Mosul’s Southern Border

Iraqi troops have pushed into the southern outskirts of Mosul as they consolidate their position on the third day of a rebooted offensive to take the city, a military spokesman said.

A coalition of troops from the federal police, interior ministry Rapid Response units, and other soldiers took part in the renewed push, which began Sunday and so far has secured an additional 123 square kilometers south of Mosul, the spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command said.

The U.S.-backed Iraqi forces reached the Mosul airport on Monday after removing Islamic State jihadists from a nearby in Albu Saif, according to an Iraqi military statement.

"We are in Albu Saif and we started to clear houses from bombs, and we are conducting house-to-house search," said Police Lieutenant Colonel Hussein.

After Iraqi forces re-take the airport, they plan to use it to launch attacks in the offensive on western Mosul, which is still under the control of IS fighters.

Mosul is split roughly down the middle by the Tigris River. Iraqi forces removed the militants from the eastern side of the city last month.

The IS group took over Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in 2014. There are an estimated 750,000 civilians in western Mosul, essentially under siege by Iraqi forces, along with IS fighters.

Many of those civilians in western Mosul were forced out of the eastern part of the city during heavy fighting there last month.