At Least 18 Dead in Iraq Suicide Bomb Attack

Iraqi police and hospital officials say at least 18 people were killed and about 25 others injured Monday when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden pickup truck in a busy market area in Baghdad.

Many of the dead are day laborers who were waiting for jobs. The death toll is expected to rise.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic State has executed similar attacks in the past.

The bomber detonated the explosives at a fruit and vegetable market in Baghdad's eastern Sadr City district, a mostly Shi'ite neighborhood that has been the target of repeated attacks.