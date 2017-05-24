IS Claims Responsibility for Suicide Bombing in Northern Somalia

lslamic State militants have claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in northern Somalia on Tuesday that killed five people, including the bomber, and wounded 18 others.

A statement from Islamic State, released through its Amaq news agency, said the bomber carried out a "martyrdom-seeking operation with an explosive vest."

This is the first suicide bombing claimed by IS in Somalia, a country where it has operated since 2015.

According to police, the attack targeted officers manning a security checkpoint in a busy junction of Bosasso, in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region.



A suicide bomber strapped with explosives rushed toward police before blowing himself up, a witness told VOA.

“We know their claim and we have been closely following that they are planning such heinous attack because we have arrested some of their fighters including senior officials. So, this could be a revenge,” said Yusuf Mohamed Waeys, governor of the Bari district.

The attack on Tuesday is the latest attack in an escalating campaign by Islamic State militants in Bosasso. Regional security experts estimate the pro-IS group’s fighters now number between 110 and 160.

In October last year, the militants seized their first big town in the Puntland region, Qandala, before being dislodged by regional troops.

