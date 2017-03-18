Israel Returns Fire After Rockets Launched From Gaza

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip Saturday exploded near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, drawing a response from Israel.

No one was injured by the rocket, which landed in an open area, the Israeli army said.

Israel responded to the rocket attack by targeting two Hamas outposts with tank and aircraft fire. One was a military training facility north of Gaza City and the other an observation post close to the Israeli border.

No casualties were reported.

A similar rocket launch last month drew a response from Israel that targeted a different Hamas training facility. Four Palestinians were slightly wounded in that attack.

Israel and Hamas have clashed three times since 2008, with the latest armed conflict ending in 2014 and the two sides agreeing to a cease-fire.

The rocket launches are generally attributed to radical Islamist groups within Gaza, though the Israeli military holds Hamas responsible for all originating in Gaza.