Israeli Police Shoot Dead Palestinian After He Stabs 3 Israelis

Israeli police said they shot and killed a Palestinian man Saturday after the man stabbed three people in the old city of Jerusalem.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the man stabbed two Jewish people before fleeing. A short time later, the man stabbed a border guard before being killed by police.

The two Israelis were lightly wounded and the other has more serious injuries, according to police.

The incident led to an outbreak of violence, with police using stun grenades on stone-throwing Palestinians.

The attack was the second in recent days near the Damascus Gate – the main entrance to the Old City. A woman was shot dead Wednesday after she tried to stab police officers with a pair of scissors.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces have been increasing in recent years. Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two American tourists. Israeli security forces have killed at least 241 Palestinians during that time.