Netanyahu Warns Foes on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning those who want to destroy Israel and the Jewish people that they will be destroyed themselves.

Netanyahu spoke at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem memorial to 6 million Jews on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Iran and the Islamic State want to destroy us, and hatred for Jews is being directed towards the Jewish state today," Netanyahu said. "We must be able to defend ourselves by ourselves against all threats and any enemy."

He said this lesson from the Holocaust guides him every day and that lesson is also the "supreme duty" of every Israeli prime minister.

But he said there are many cases in which the world did not learn the lessons from Nazi Germany's attempt to wipe out the Jewish people.

Sunday's ceremony included six Holocaust survivors lighting six torches while the traditional Jewish prayer for the dead, Kaddish, was recited.

At 10 o'clock local time Monday morning, sirens will wail across Israel as the entire country stands in two minutes of silence for the victims of Hitler's genocide.