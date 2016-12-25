Netanyahu: UN Vote Was 'Reckless and Destructive'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at his Cabinet meeting that the Israeli government and the United States administrations have agreed "over the decades" that the U.N. Security Council was not the place to resolve their issues about Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

However, a resolution on reining in Israeli settlement building passed Friday at the Security Council after the U.S. chose not to veto the resolution.

Netanyahu said Sunday he has talked with "our friends in the United States, Republicans and Democrats alike" who "understand how reckless and destructive this U.N. resolution was." He said he is looking forward to working with those friends and "the new administration when it takes office next month." U.S. President-elect Trump takes office January 20.

The prime minister said he had recently told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that "friends don't take friends to the Security Council."

Review of UN funding



Outraged at the Security Council vote, Netanyahu has ordered his government to stop funding five U.N. institutions.

In televised remarks Saturday, the prime minister said his current order withholds nearly $8 million in funding to unnamed U.N. institutions, and said "there is more to come." He did not elaborate.

He said he has ordered his Foreign Ministry to review within a month all of Israel's engagements with the world body, including all funding and the presence of U.N. representatives on Israeli soil.

Netanyahu called the U.S. abstention and the resolution itself "shameful" and said his government would ignore its provisions. He also recalled Israel's ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal — two of the resolution's four sponsors — and suspended Israeli aid programs to the West African nation.

US criticism

Turning his displeasure on the U.S. government, he then accused U.S. President Barack Obama of backing out of a long-standing commitment to stand by Israel.

"The [Obama] decision not only does not help us make peace, it stands in the way of peace," he said.

For their part, Palestinians and Arab countries across the region hailed the vote.

Former Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat called the vote "a clear and unanimous message" to Netanyahu that his policies will not lead to peace or security either in Israel or elsewhere in the region.

The French news agency (AFP) quoted a Hamas spokesman as voicing appreciation to those envoys voting for the resolution. Fawzy Barhoum described the ballot as "a vote for the right of the Palestinian people [to live] on their land."

Citing biblical connections to the land, Israel has for decades built Jewish settlements on territories seized from its Arab neighbors in the Six-Day War of 1967, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Most countries view those settlements as well as those abandoned by Israel in Gaza a decade ago as illegal and a principal obstacle to regional peace.