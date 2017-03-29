Israel Slashes Dues to UN Following Anti-Israel Votes

Israel has announced it's reducing its payments to U.N. institutions following recent “anti-Israel” votes.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Wednesday's decision was taken following votes critical of Israel at the Human Rights Council (HRC). Nahshon says Israel is cutting “2 million dollars from its U.N. dues, given the anti-Israel votes at UNHRC. The money will be used for development projects in countries” that support Israel in international organizations.



He says the cut is from annual payment of about $11 million.



Israel and the United States decry what they see as an entrenched U.N. bias against the Jewish state and an obsession with the Palestinian issue at the expense of other crises and human rights issues around the globe.



Nearly from its inception, the HRC has drawn criticism for its make-up.