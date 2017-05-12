Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man During West Bank Clashes

A Palestinian man was killed Friday during a stone-throwing incident with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military says about 100 Palestinians were engaging in a violent riot and throwing rocks at soldiers.

"In response to the threat, the soldiers fired riot dispersal means," a spokeswoman said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the man was shot in the chest during the altercation.

The dead man was participating in protests that are held weekly near Ramallah in support of several hundred Israeli-held prisoners currently engaging in a strike protesting prison conditions.