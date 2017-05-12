Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man During West Bank Clashes

  • VOA News

Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops after a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 11, 2017.

A Palestinian man was killed Friday during a stone-throwing incident with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military says about 100 Palestinians were engaging in a violent riot and throwing rocks at soldiers.

"In response to the threat, the soldiers fired riot dispersal means," a spokeswoman said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the man was shot in the chest during the altercation.

The dead man was participating in protests that are held weekly near Ramallah in support of several hundred Israeli-held prisoners currently engaging in a strike protesting prison conditions.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG