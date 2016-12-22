Israeli Leader Urges US to Veto UN Settlement Resolution

Israel's prime minister has called on the United States to use its veto at the United Nations to block a draft resolution against West Bank settlements.



The Security Council is expected to vote on the resolution, proposed by Egypt, on Thursday. It demands a halt to Israeli settlement activities in Palestinian territory and declares that all existing settlements "have no legal validity'' and are "a flagrant violation'' of international law.



On Twitter Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the U.S. to veto the resolution.



Much of the international community considers Jewish settlements in the West Bank illegitimate and an obstacle to peace. Israel blames the failure of peace efforts on Arab denials of Jews' historical connections to the land.

