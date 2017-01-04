Israeli Soldier Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Palestinian Assailant's Killing

A military court has convicted an Israeli soldier of manslaughter for killing an incapacitated Palestinian assailant in the West Bank in March.

Twenty-year-old Elor Azaria faces up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The incident in the city of Hebron came to light when a video showed Azaria shooting 21-year-old Abdel-Fattah al-Sharif after he was on the ground and injured, following the stabbing of an Israeli soldier.

Col. Maya Heller said in delivering Wednesday's verdict, "The fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response."

Azaria's defense said he believed the assailant, though subdued, may have had a suicide explosive belt and posed a danger.

Reaction to the case was divided, with military officials criticizing Azaria's actions but many in the public backing him.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday in Tel Aviv near the site of the courtroom to offer their support, including some who clashed with police.

The March shooting occurred during a wave of violence that started in October 2015. Since then, Palestinian attacks have killed 28 Israelis, while Israeli forces have killed about 200 Palestinians, most they say, were carrying out knife, gun or other attacks at the time.