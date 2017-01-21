Accessibility links

14 School Children Killed in Bus Crash in Italy

  • VOA News
A firefighter sprays water on the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, Italy, Jan. 21, 2017. Police say several people died when the bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived.

A bus carrying Hungarian school students crashed in northern Italy overnight and burst into flames, killing 14 of the young passengers, Italian media reported Saturday.

The bus was carrying mostly boys from Hungary between the ages of 14 and 18 when it struck a barrier and caught fire on a motorway near Verona shortly before midnight.

Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight. No other vehicles were involved and it was not clear why the bus went off the road, crashing into the barriers. Thirty-nine people survived, the Associated Press reported.

The vehicle came from France and was passing through Italy to return to Hungary, according to emergency workers cited in the reports.

The French bus driver may also have been killed.

Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident.

