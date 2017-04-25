Ivanka Trump Defends President's Stance Toward Women

The daughter of President Donald Trump defended her father's position toward women Tuesday, saying the media's criticism of the president's past attitudes toward women has "been perpetuated."

Trump, in Berlin on her first international trip as a member of her father's U.S. presidential team, said her experiences and those of other long-time women employees of Trump's business empire "are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man."

WATCH: Ivanka defends her father's stance on women



Trump's remarks were made during a panel discussion at the G-20 women's summit on how to support women entrepreneurs. Participants included German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Trump acknowledged that she is still learning how to positively affect the lives of women worldwide.

"I'm really striving to think about how best to ... empower women in the economy both domestically and across the globe."

WATCH: Ivanka on empowering women



Citing the U.S. as an example, Trump said the business climate for women entrepreneurs is "incredibly exciting," given that only 30 percent of private businesses are owned by women, despite representing half of the population.

"There's a lot of wood to chop and we're not right there; we're not there yet," she said.

Other attendees at the two-day summit of the world's leading economic powers include Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and the Netherlands' Queen Maxima.

Trump was invited to the summit by Merkel. The invitation prompted speculation among some commentators that it was a way to open a channel to President Trump after an awkward White House meeting last month with Merkel.

During her trip to Berlin, the first daughter also will visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Trump is an informal White House advisor to her father, a highly unusual role for the daughter of a U.S. president. She is an increasingly influential player in the West Wing of the White House, where her husband, Jared Kushner, a top presidential advisor, also has an office.

In an attempt to allay ethics concerns about her position, Trump said in late March she would serve in an unpaid informal advisory role.