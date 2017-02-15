Jakarta Governor Vote Appears Headed For Second Round

A quick count of Wednesday's election to pick the governor of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, indicates the race will go to a second round of voting in April.

The surveys show incumbent Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama ahead with just over 40 percent of the vote.Anies Baswedan was a few percentage points behind in second place, while Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono was in third place with about 15 percent.

The official results are not due until February 27.

Purnama, the incumbent governor, is Indonesian Chinese and Christian, making him a double minority. Popular with middle-class residents for his efforts against corruption and to improve the quality of life, accusations against him of blasphemy - a criminal offense - surfaced in September and he is currently on trial.

Both of Purnama’s opponents are Muslims.

Yudhoyono, an Army major until he resigned to run, is the eldest son of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a former president. Although the younger Yudhoyono lacks civilian job experience, he assured voters during his campaign that he is ready to be the next governor.

Baswedan is an academician and former minister of education in the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

If no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote, the second round will be a contest between the top two vote-getters from Wednesday.

Irna Sinulingga contributed to this report