Jakarta Governor Given 2-Year Sentence for Blasphemy

An Indonesian court has sentenced Jakarta's governor to two years in prison for blasphemy.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, said he will appeal the decision.

The Christian politician in the world's most populous Muslim country was accused of blasphemy during his re-election campaign last year when a video surfaced of him telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as leader.

Purnama's popularity plummeted after the charges, and he eventually lost the election in a runoff vote last month.