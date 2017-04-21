Jamaica Probing Resort Explosion

Authorities in Jamaica have closed a resort in the popular tourist area of Montego Bay following an explosion that killed a maintenance manager and injured four other employees.

Jamaica Fire Brigade spokesman Emeleo Ebanks told The Associated Press on Friday that officials are investigating what caused the explosion at the Riu Reggae hotel in Montego Bay. He said it occurred Thursday inside the hotel's boiler room and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.



Ebanks said firefighters will do a full inspection of the resort to ensure it is in compliance before allowing it to reopen.



Tourism officials identified the victim as Seduro McIntosh. They said the $60 million adults-only resort opened in November.