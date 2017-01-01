Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 1, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Yuriage district in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

People take part in the traditionnal sea bath as part of the New Year's celebrations at Malo-Les-Bains beach in Dunkirk, northern France.

Fireworks illuminate the sky near Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.

Swimmers watch the sunset behind clouds over the Pacific Ocean seen from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii,  Dec. 31, 2016, the last sunset of 2016.

