Day in Photos

January 17, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Impoverished Indian children watch a performance as part of advocacy against child labor in Allahabad.
Preparations at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C. (Photo: B. Allen/VOA)
Police officers remove an activist during an anti-death penalty protest at the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, D.C.
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to deliver a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London.
