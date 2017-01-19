Day in Photos

Cossacks help a boy to take a bath in the icy waters of a lake during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday near the village of Leninskoe, some 15 km of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Susan Reneau poses for a portrait as she shows off her patriotic outfit near Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC.
Migrant workers wait to collect their salary and bonus ahead of the Spring Festival at a construction site in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, Jan. 18, 2017.
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture provided by Italy's firefighters.
Load more
See comments
Show comments
Show comments