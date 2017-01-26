Accessibility links

Day in Photos

January 26, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Israeli security force holds a position during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers following a demonstration&nbsp; in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, demanding that Israeli authorities return the bodies of Palestinians killed during attacks on Israel.
People ride in a vehicle stacked with their belongings after fleeing clashes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.
Nazi SS graffiti is written on the wall dedicated to Polish officers at the Bykovnia Memorial Cemetary, near to Kiev, Ukraine.
A firefighter covers a baby with a mask during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, Jan. 25, 2017.
