January 29, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Members of the Shembe Church wearing leopard skins during their dance celebrations at eBuhleni, near Durban, South Africa. At least 1,200 men in ceremonial attire have danced at a mainly Zulu gathering wearing a mix of hides of illegally hunted leopards and Chinese-made, spotted capes designed by conservationists to reduce demand for the real thing.
2
Fireworks explode over a cloudy Victoria Harbour during Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China.
3
Wrapped in blankets, Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after arriving at the port of Messina, in Italy, with more than 299 migrants aboard the ship rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO.
4
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee leaves at the end of Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi. The ceremony marks the end of Republic Day festivities.
Show comments