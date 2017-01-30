January 30, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Iris Mittenaere of France waves to the crowd shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016 in coronation at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, the Philippines.
2
Migrants warm themselves around a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
3
Tennis player Roberta Vinci of Italy, participant of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2017 tennis tournament, makes a midday cannon shot in the Saint Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia.
4
A group of attorneys work inside the arrivals terminal at JFK International Airport in New York. The group is trying to aid arriving passengers who might be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Show comments