January 31, 2017

Greenpeace activists climb the Golden Victoria monument and install a banner "Breathless through the city" to protest against air pollution in Berlin, Germany.
Civilians present their rations cards to receive humanitarian food aid being distributed by the Iraqi Red Crescent, in the eastern side of Mosul.
A wildfire approaches Chile's Dichato community, Jan. 30, 2017, where firefighters are working to keep the flames away from the estimated 800 homes.
Demonstrators protest outside Downing Street against U.S. President Donald Trump in central London, Jan. 30, 2017.
