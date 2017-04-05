John Glenn, Former US Astronaut and Senator, to Be Interred in Arlington Cemetery

U.S. astronaut John Glenn, who died in December at age 95, will be buried Thursday in Arlington National Cemetery, a place of honor for members of the U.S. military.

His family and invited guests, including astronauts and dignitaries, will say goodbye to the first American to orbit Earth at a small private service at the Old Post Chapel beginning at 9 a.m.

The U.S. Marine Corps will begin a live stream at 9:40 a.m. (EDT) that will include a processional to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service and taps. Streaming video also will be available on NASA TV.

Glenn served as a U.S. senator from Ohio for 24 years and founded the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University.

In Glenn's honor, President Donald Trump has ordered flags at federal entities and institutions flown at half-staff Thursday, his press secretary tweeted, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich has done the same at public grounds and buildings across Glenn's home state.

Glenn played a historic part in the U.S. space race, piloting one of the United States' earliest manned space missions and later, at age 77, returning to space to become the oldest astronaut ever to do so.

Glenn, seen as an all-American hero, has been the subject of heartfelt tributes since his death. After his death December 8, his body lay in state in the Ohio Capitol. He was memorialized in a service at Ohio State University, where his children told mourners that their father repeatedly asked them, "What have you done for your country today?"

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden memorialized Glenn at that service by saying, "He knew by his upbringing that ordinary Americans can do extraordinary things."

Arlington Cemetery, Glenn's final resting place, is where many American military heroes and statesmen are buried. A national monument to unknown soldiers is located there, to honor soldiers whose wartime deaths could not be documented.

The cemetery sits on a hill in Virginia overlooking the Potomac River, with a clear view of the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument.

It is one of the most-visited sites in the Washington area.