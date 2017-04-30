Accessibility links

Languages
Arts & Entertainment

John Legend Named 1st Recipient of New Social Justice Award

  • Associated Press

FILE - John Legend performs during a private event at the Emerson Theater, April 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS — 

John Legend is expected on a Massachusetts college campus this week to receive a social justice award.

The singer-songwriter becomes the first recipient of the Salem Advocate for Social Justice award when he accepts the honor Tuesday at Salem State University.

Legend is to perform and also discuss his work on criminal justice, education and other issues.

The Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice bestows the award to recognize those who champion social justice issues and advocate for people who are underrepresented.

This is the first year the award will be given.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG