Judge Approves $25 Million Trump University Settlement 

A U.S. judge has approved a $25 million deal settling the lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump and his now defunct Trump University.

The students claimed Trump committed fraud with his assertions that his real estate seminars would help them make money in the real estate market.

Some students paid as much as $35,000 to enroll in Trump University.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel’s ruling Friday brings an end to a lengthy battle with Trump, who had vowed not to settle the suits. After his stunning presidential win in November, Trump decided to settle the lawsuits, saying he did not have the time for a trial.

The California judge’s ruling settles two California class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman said in a statement that Friday’s deal “will provide relief — and hopefully much-needed closure — to the victims of Donald Trump’s fraudulent university.”

Curiel said the $25 million settlement was extraordinary because it represented an estimated 80 percent recovery for students.

Trump accused American-born Curiel last year during his presidential campaign of being unable to be impartial in the case because of his Mexican ancestry. Trump’s comment outraged many people.