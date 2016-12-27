Judge Indicts Former Argentine President in Corruption Case

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted Tuesday in a corruption case involving public works.



Federal Judge Julian Ercolini approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, and two former aides: ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido and former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez.



Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.



The judge's order froze the equivalent of $633 million of Fernandez's assets.