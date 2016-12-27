Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

Judge Indicts Former Argentine President in Corruption Case

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner smiles during a ceremony on her last day in office at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 9, 2015.

FILE - Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner smiles during a ceremony on her last day in office at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 9, 2015.

BUENOS AIRES — 

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted Tuesday in a corruption case involving public works.

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, and two former aides: ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido and former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez.

Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.

The judge's order froze the equivalent of $633 million of Fernandez's assets.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG