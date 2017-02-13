Judge Jails Officials From Kenya's Medical Union

A Kenyan judge has jailed officials of a national doctors' union for a month because of an ongoing strike.

The public hospital doctors are seeking better pay and working conditions.

They have been on strike since December 5.

The doctors want the government to implement a 2013 salary and working conditions agreement, and have rejected other offers that fall short.

Kenyan university lecturers are also on strike over pay.

The strikes are a test for President Uhuru Kenyatta who will be seeking a second term in a few months.