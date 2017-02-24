Accessibility links

Kenya Approved for Direct Flights to US

  Associated Press
FILE - Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Kenya's capital, Nairobi, April 28, 2016.

NAIROBI, KENYA — 

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says Kenya has complied with international safety standards and can have direct flights to the U.S. after waiting for more than a decade.

The FAA in a statement Thursday said Kenya has received a category 1 rating under the agency’s International Aviation Safety Assessment Program. With that rating, Kenyan air carriers can establish service to the U.S.

Kenya’s transport minister James Macharia described the category 1 status as a major milestone in the country’s aviation industry. Kenya is East Africa’s largest economy.

Kenya transformed its main airport after a 2013 fire destroyed its international terminal because the airport had only one fire engine working. Some rescuers, including police, looted ATMs and foreign exchange bureaus instead of fighting the blaze.

